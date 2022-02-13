Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 2,736 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.