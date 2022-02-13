Fortress Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 461,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPAR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

