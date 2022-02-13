Fortress Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $14,589,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,121,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.67 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

