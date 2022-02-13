Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 256.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

