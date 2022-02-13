Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.87 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

