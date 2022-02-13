Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after purchasing an additional 820,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,802,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.