Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 602,708 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,708 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

