Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,231 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Cantaloupe worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.9% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at $17,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a P/E ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

