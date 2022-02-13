Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 130,526 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,526 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $24,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $99.37 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $297,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

