Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,201 shares of company stock worth $10,913,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $249,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,827,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,635,000 after buying an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.