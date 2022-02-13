Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock worth $10,913,789. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

