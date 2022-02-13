Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.40. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.