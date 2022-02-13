Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.40. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
Featured Stories
