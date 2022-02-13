Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.27% from the company’s previous close.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.41 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $7,324,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,127,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.