Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 44,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,443. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

