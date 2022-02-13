Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,225 ($70.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FUTR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.50) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.14).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 2,910 ($39.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,400.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,520.58. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($315,559.62).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

