FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Safran SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Safran in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

SAFRY opened at $32.00 on Friday. Safran has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

