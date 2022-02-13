FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock valued at $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

