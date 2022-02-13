FY2022 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Reduced by Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE HRX opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.92. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$14.95 and a 12-month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.39. The company has a market cap of C$619.31 million and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

