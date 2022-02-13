FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

TFI International stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.