FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Issued By Oppenheimer

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.36 on Friday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru during the second quarter valued at about $7,578,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

