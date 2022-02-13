G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 251.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.49% of G Squared Ascend I worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,754,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSQD stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

