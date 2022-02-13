G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 17,142.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 225,057 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.