Garlicoin Market Capitalization Hits $7.12 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $33,343.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,817,281 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.