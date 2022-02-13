Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.80 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.78.

GNRC traded down $13.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.28. 775,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,966. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.83 and its 200 day moving average is $392.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $17,596,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

