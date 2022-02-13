Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,070,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,025,000.

GGAAU stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,700. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

