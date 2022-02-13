Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 23rd

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Genpact has increased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
Shares of G opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.
Several research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.
In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
