Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 23rd

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of G opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

