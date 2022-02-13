Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.Genpact also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.71 EPS.

NYSE G traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $44.85. 1,775,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

