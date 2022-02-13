Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,073 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Huazhu Group worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

