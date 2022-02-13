Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 355,543 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $36,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
