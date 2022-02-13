Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,727 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $35,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

KRG stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

