Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,797 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of TowneBank worth $36,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TowneBank by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.