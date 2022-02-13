Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of CorVel worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,811 shares of company stock worth $4,954,809. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.64. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

