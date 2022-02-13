Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE opened at $577.24 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

