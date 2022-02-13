Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.34 Million Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

