Geoffrey Richards Sells 13,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE TNL opened at $58.83 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.
