Geoffrey Richards Sells 13,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TNL opened at $58.83 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.