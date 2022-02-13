Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

