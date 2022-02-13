Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.85 million, a PE ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

