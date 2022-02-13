Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
NYSE GLT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $647.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
