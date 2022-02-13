Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $647.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

