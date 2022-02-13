GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market cap of £81.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Insiders have acquired 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

