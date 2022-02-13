Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 77.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 88.3% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

