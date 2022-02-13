Global Industrial (GIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Industrial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

