Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.
Global Payments stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
