Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

