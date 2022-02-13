Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the January 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,603. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.