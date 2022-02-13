GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

