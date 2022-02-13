Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Gold Fields worth $122,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,345,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI opened at $11.40 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

