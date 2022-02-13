Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE GFX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 31,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,628. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

