Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Porch Group worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720,969 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 679,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $36,856,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $30,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $672,535. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

