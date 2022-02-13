Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Pitney Bowes worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.48 million, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

