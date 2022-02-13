Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.