Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,636 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

